



The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress in Enugu State, Senator Ayogu Eze, has promised to take care of the four children of his young supporter, who was killed on March 9 during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Eze said that his supporter was killed while protesting the intrusion into his home by some people claiming to be observers for Saturday’s election.

The governorship candidate made the promise in Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State on Tuesday when he paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

While condoling with the family, Senator Eze assured them that everything would be done to ensure that the four children left behind by the slain supporter would not suffer on account of their father’s untimely death.

He told Okwudili Odo, senior brother of the deceased and APC House of Assembly candidate for Igbo Eze North Constituency One, that he would also take care of the funeral rites for the deceased whenever the family decides to give him a befitting burial.

He expressed regret about the unfortunate incident and assured them that he would make sure that his brother’s death was avenged.

The governorship candidate also informed Odo that the police officer who shot his brother had been apprehended by the Police authorities, assuring him that the police had promised that all relevant rules would be applied in dealing with the matter.

Responding, Odo thanked Eze for coming to console the family on the incident, noting that his family was impressed by his humility and kind disposition.

He thanked him on behalf of the family for not abandoning them in this period of temptation and grief, saying that his timely visit had helped to calm the family.