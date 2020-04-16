<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Enugu State Ministry of Health has discharged the second patient from Treatment and Isolation for COVID 19.

The NCDC had announced 2 cases of COVID 19 in Enugu who were in Isolation and receiving care.

However, newsmen reported yesterday that the Enugu State Ministry of Health announced that one patient had been discharged.

The ministry disclosed on Thursday that two of them are now negative for the Coronavirus and have been discharged.





“We encourage our people to continue to stay home, try not to touch your face without having washed your hands, maintain strict hand and respiratory hygiene, wear a facemask in line with the NCDC’s advisory and maintain physical distancing.

“Ndi Enugu, if you need health assistance, the numbers to call remain 08182555550 or 09022333833, or the NCDC number 080097000010,” Assc. Prof. Emmanuel Ikechukwu Obi, Commissioner for Health, Enugu State said in a statement.