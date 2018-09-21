The Enugu State Government has denied the allegation that it directed hospitals and churches to stop issuance of birth certificates, saying that it is untrue and should be disregarded.

A statement by the Commissioner for Health, Fintan Ekochin, stated that there is no official statement from his ministry or the state government to that effect.

He stressed that the Enugu State Government has never directed any hospital or church in the state to stop issuance of birth certificate for whatsoever reason.

While apologising for the inconveniences such unauthorised report must have caused the public, Ekochin reiterated the reverence the state government has for the religious and medical institutions.

The health commissioner therefore, reassured the revered institutions of the state government’s willingness to continue to collaborate with them towards the effective delivery of democracy dividends to the people of Enugu State, urging the public to discountenance the said allegation in all its ramifications.