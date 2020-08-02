



The Enugu State Government has demolished a sinking three-storey building within the Maryland Layout axis of Enugu South Local Government Area, Enugu metropolis.

The ground floor of the building, located at 9, Egwuekwe Street, Maryland Layout, caved-in at about 2a.m. on Saturday living the rest of the building in a perilous situation.

Speaking to newsmen while inspecting the sinking building, the Enugu State Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, expressed sadness over the inability of individuals to follow adequate procedures of constructing buildings.

Nnaji said his ministry would ensure proper investigation of the immediate and remote causes of the building collapse.

He advised “people living around the affected building to vacate the environment because it is not safe for them until investigation about the cause of the incident is carried out.”





Also speaking, Chairman of Enugu State Capital Territory Development Authority, Chief Joseph Onoh, said that while an investigation is ongoing, the remaining structure would be demolished and pulled down for public safety.

Onoh, who arrived at the scene with equipment, said it would be totally demolished so nobody would occupy it under any guise to avoid recording human casualty for the state; he then began to coordinate the demolition.

Earlier, some of the occupants of the building, Mr. Lazarus Okoye, Mrs. Rita Chukwu and Mr. Ugochukwu Okorie, said they heard a mysterious sound around 2 a.m. early on Saturday.

However, they said that they never knew it was the sound of the sinking ground floor of the building they heard.

The occupants of the Enugu house appealed to the state government and good-spirited individuals to come to their aid.