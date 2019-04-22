<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Chairman of Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area, Enugu State, Fidelis Ani, has announced the offer of N5m for any person or persons that will provide info about killers of the Local Government Secretary, Dr. Nnamdi Ogueche.

Ogueche was killed by yet-to-be identified hoodlums along Olo/Umulokpa road while on his way to the state capital, Enugu after attending a meeting in his home town, Adaba, last month.

Announcing the offer at the Local Government headquarters, Umulokpa, Ani lamented the death of the secretary and reiterated the avowed commitment of the council to fish out those that perpetrated the evil.

He expressed gratitude to the governor of the state, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his benevolence and concern over the sad incident and for donating N10 million to the wife and children of the deceased.

The local government boss also assured that the council is synergising with security agencies including the police in ensuring that those who perpetrated the heinous crime are made to pay for their devilish act.

He used the opportunity to re-assure the people of the area that efforts are being made to ensure that such ugly incident will not happen again.