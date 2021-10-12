Enugu council chairman dismisses video on attack on military

The Chairman of Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, Cosmas Ibeziako Ugwueze, has dismissed a trending video of an attack on military personnel by indigenes of his area.

The LGA boss spoke on the development in a statement he issued and made available to newsmen on Monday.

Ugwueze said: “The attention of the Government and Good people of Nsukka Local Government Area have been drawn to a trending video online purporting an attack on the men of the Nigeria Military and an ensuing escalation of break down of law and order in the university town.

“The video, widely circulated online, especially on WhatsApp platforms by one Wisdom Ezema, a faceless character, notorious for his constant uploading of unverified contents on social media, is to say the least an embarrassment to the peace-loving people of the council area, who over the years have maintained a healthy relationship with both the military and paramilitary forces domiciled in Nsukka local government area.

“We, therefore, denounce the video and state without any reservation that there was no security breach of any sort let alone with the military in our domain.

“It is important to warn mischief makers who use the agency of the new media to vend false information to desist as they would be made to face the full weight of the law when apprehended.

“We commend the military, Police, Civil Defence, DSS and of course the Neighbourhood Watch and Forest Guards for their commitment to ensuring peace and security in the Council Area.

“We, therefore, call on our people, visitors and the general public to go about their businesses without fear of molestation as Nsukka local Government and indeed Enugu State, in general, have remained the safest place even in the face of the current security situation across the country.”