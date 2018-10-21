The Ogbozinne–Akpugo community, Nkanu West Council, Enugu State, yesterday, appealed to the judicial Commission of Inquiry looking into the civil disturbances that recently claimed the life of its monarch, Igwe Stephen Nwatu to re-invite the state Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Emeka Okeke, to testify.

The community stated that the Commissioner’s statement would go a long way in unraveling the truth about the crisis.

Okeke was billed to testify at the panel on October 10, 2018, but he neither showed up nor sent representation, even when his office was said to be privy to the lingering crisis that eventually cost the Monarch his life on June 11, 2018.

But in a swift reaction, Okeke said he was “busy with state matters” on the scheduled date, adding, “I am trying to reach the panel to give me a new date to appear before it.”

The Community’s Spokesperson, Chief Ikeji Okenwa insisted the commissioner’s testimony was very important to unraveling the truth in the lingering crisis, saying, “we were always complaining and running to his office any time there was an issue.”

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi inaugurated the committee headed by Justice Agbata to unravel the crisis in the community that claimed Igwe Nwatu’s life.

The monarch was allegedly mobbed to death, when he attempted to stop a community delegation on its way to Government House on the governor’s invitation over the crisis.