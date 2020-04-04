<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Anthony Ugochukwu, is dead.

The Nation reported the death of the renowned surgeon on Friday night at a leading private hospital, Memphys Hospital, Enugu, was confirmed by his Oji River Constituency representative in the Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon. Jeff Mbah.





The House of Assembly member was said to have described Ugochukwu, a Surgeon, as a genius and technocrat, adding: “He is a great loss to both Enugu state and Nigeria.

“We are talking about a renowned Professor of Surgeon who has a lot to offer in turning around out health sector.

“It’s a terrible blow.”