The management of Enugu State College of Education (Technical), Enugu, has said that there is no rivalry between the institution and the newly established Enugu State University of Education, Ihe, in Awgu Local Government Area.

He made the clarification at the 9th joint matriculation ceremony of National Certificate of Education (NCE), degree and post graduate diploma (PGD) students 2018/2019 academic session. While dispelling the rumour of any possible merger, he said the college would look forward to collaborating with the new university.

Prof. Nnamani observed that the confusion that trailed the pronouncement of the new institution affected the participation of prospective students in the matriculation programme.

She, therefore, congratulated the newly admitted students and urged pay serious attention to their studies. “Today officially marks the beginning of a major phase in the life, career and fate of those newly admitted, to pursue different programme of studies offered by the college,” she said.

She reiterated the zero tolerance of the management to all manner of vices in the institution especially, ‘sorting’, examination malpractices, cultism and indecent dressing, warned that the institution would not hesitate to show any recalcitrant student the way out.