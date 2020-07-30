



Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State on Wednesday directed all civil servants in the state to resume work from Monday, August 3, 2020.

Following the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic in the country, the state government had on March 23, 2020, directed all civil servants in the state to work from their homes as part of measures to contain the spread of the virus.





But in a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Simon Ortuanya, the government directed all civil servants to comply with the directive.

It advised returning civil servants to observe all health and safety protocol by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control including frequent handwashing with soap and running water, use of alcohol-based hand sanitiser, compulsory use of face shield/mask and maintaining social distancing.