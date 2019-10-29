<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ngozi Emehelu, has expressed support for adoption of Alternative Dispute Resolution in resolving disputes in the state, South East zone and Nigeria in general.

Justice Emehelu stated her position at the 2019 ADR Seminar and Special Induction Ceremony of Institute of Chartered Mediators and Conciliators (ICMC) in Enugu.

During the event, Justice Emehelu bagged honorary fellowship alongside the Chief Judge of Anambra State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu, Justice Centus Nweze of the Supreme Court, the Vice Chancellor of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Prof. Greg Nwakoby, and the Chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Lawrence Agubuzu.

Making an acceptance speech on behalf of other honorees, Emehelu noted that mediation and conciliation processes when successful, produce a win-win situation for the parties as they focus primarily on the needs, rights and interests of parties.