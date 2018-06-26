The Enugu State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a supplementary budget of N17.10 billion to augment capital and recurrent expenditures of the government.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the supplementary budget as passed is made up of N10.7 billion capital vote and N6.7 billion recurrent vote.

The house had earlier in the year passed a budget of N103. 5 billion for the 2018 fiscal year.

The sponsor of the supplementary budget and assembly leader, Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, said that the move was aimed at affecting positively the lives of residents of the state.

He noted that the supplementary budget would be funded by revenue generated by the State Board of Internally Revenue.

The lawmaker, while making his presentation, moved a motion for the suspension of Standing Order 42 to enable members move to the second and third reading.

He also moved a motion for the suspension of Rule 64, sub -section 1, 2 and3 of the same document to enable the legislators to proceed with the debate of the second and third readings.

Ezeugwu said that approaching the house for a supplementary budget only showed that the system was working.

Supporting the motion, the Deputy Speaker, Chief Donatus Uzogbado, said that the essence of the supplementary budget was to add up certain necessities of governance.

Uzogbado said that bulk of the money was channeled towards developmental projects.

Also, the member representing Nsukka East Constituency, Chinedu Nwamba, said it was good that the state government had deemed it fit to add to the existing budget.

The Speaker, Chief Edward Ubosi, thanked the sponsor of the motion and other lawmakers that contributed in the debate for making the supplementary budget succeed.

Ubosi commended the state government for following due process in all its activities, adding that the governor had proven himself as a thorough bred legislator.

The house was adjourned till July 10.