<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu State House of Assembly on Monday held a valedictory session to mark the end of the 6th assembly which began in June, 2015.

The House within the period passed 45 bills into law and moved 49 motions.

The Speaker of the House, Hon. Edward Ubosi who disclosed this at the occasion said they received 53 bills, passed 45 while 8 bills are at the verge of being passed.

Ubosi said that this was the first time the assembly is organising valedictory session since 1999.

“This is a special session in the lives of legislative arm of Enugu state. Today marks the successful end of the sixth assembly.

“It is not a mirage, it is by the grace of God, we could have not been the best in our constituencies, we probably could have not qualified to our existence here on earth.

“We are happy that we did not witness political intimidations, political harassment, political manipulations and above all financial neglect.

“We enjoyed unquantifiable freedom till the end, thanking God for his infinite mercy.

“It is not as if we never had challenges both internal and external but we have exhibited maturity in handling them. We have lived like brothers and sisters and also shared whatever that came to us in common.

“The past has not been so easy for us but by the grace of God, we were able to conquer all challenges” he said.

Ubosi commended his colleagues for their humility, industry, doggedness, perseverance, intelligence and comportment in handling issues most especially the state assignments.

He commended the peace and love that existed among them adding that personal qualities that characterized the sixth assembly contributed to the achievement enumerated.

The speaker commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state for providing for them an all round enabling platform for the work they had done and the synergy that existed between them and the executive arm of government.

He said that he would remain indebted to the chief judge of Enugu state justice Ngozi Emehelu for her support throughout his tenure as a speaker.

He thanked all the staff of the assembly for their dedication to duties and support they are given to them the politicians to ease their job.

Ubosi wished his colleagues that were not coming back good luck in their future endeavours and also challenged the incoming members to be more organised, cooperative and dedicated in the task.

Leader of the House, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu who spoke on behalf of his other colleagues, especially those who would be coming back for 7th Assembly, said that they passed all the executive bills except three which they could not finish until the House wind up.

The deputy speaker of the Assembly, Hon. Donatus Uzogbado commended the state governor for giving them the enabling environment to operate.

Uzogbado thanked his colleagues who made it possible for them to land safely describing legislative business as an aircraft adding that when there is trouble in an aircraft, nobody would land safely.