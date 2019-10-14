<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Enugu State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the return of First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, back to the country, saying her return has put an end to fake news.

Mrs. Buhari has been away from the country for two months until she returned to the country at the weekend.

Prior to her return, the social media were agog with news of a plan by President Muhammadu Buhari to marry his Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Hajiyya Saddiya Farouk, but the Presidency, however, denied any plans by the President to marry the Minister.

Addressing journalists on Sunday, the Enugu State Publicity Secretary of APC, Mrs. Kate Ofor, welcomed the return of Mrs Aisha Buhari back to Nigeria, saying her return has put full stop to fake news.

Ofor said she believed a legitimate means should be used to stop fake news and make people realise that the social media has no gatekeeper.

“I wholeheartedly welcome our dear First Lady back to the country, for her elegant return has put full stop to fake news, which dominated our public domain. Methinks we have to not only find legitimate means to curb fake news, but also to come to terms that social media has no gatekeeper. Therefore, we must cultivate the culture of sieving the genuine from the fake news,” she said.

On why the citizens should not believe any news, Ofor quipped, “Is it rational for people to jump into conclusions when Mr, President has not circulated any wedding invitation? Why should they drag the name of innocent Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Farouk into the mud?

“Can you imagine that even when President Buhari safely returned from medical vacation, which many adjudged a rare miracle, some fake news purveyors still went to town that he wasn’t cloned? It is my considered opinion that we must discern the genuine from fake news, especially the mainstream media,” she said.

Ofor Mrs. Buhari to utilise her membership of the United Kingdom Vocational Training and Charitable Trust and the International Health and Beauty Council to continue her Future Assured humane programme of improving the prosperity of women and youths.