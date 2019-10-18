<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Imo state governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the 2019 general election, Uche Nwosu, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approving funds for the maintenance of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu state.

The President on Thursday approved N10 billion intervention fund for the upgrade of the Airport which has been shutdown for maintenance work.

He observed that the closure of the airport has brought untold hardship on air travellers that use the airport, especially the business community in the Southeast who are forced to use only the Sam Mbakwe airport in Imo State.

Nwosu who addressed selected journalists in Abuja, said that the timely release of the funds by the President showed that he is sensitive to the plight of travellers from the Southeast who use the airport.

According to Nwosu, President has continued to provide detribalized leadership that has been committed to meeting the expectations of Nigerians, irrespective of political, ethnic and religious inclinations.

Nwosu also lauded the President over the 2020 budget, which he said would enhance the wellbeing of the ordinary Nigerians.

In his words, “I want to commend Mr. President for yet another critical intervention in the Southeast by approving whopping N10 billion for the maintenance work at the Enugu Airport. That single action further confirms that President Buhari is a man that has a listening ears and is truly committed to delivering the dividends of democracy to all Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe and religion.

“Also, the components of the 2020 budget have further shown that the President is committed to growing the economy and providing infrastructure. The budget is pro-people and will certainly enhance the wellbeing of especially the ordinary Nigerians and drive development at both the state and Local Government levels”.

Nwosu further urged President Buhari to give similar attention to youths empowerment and sports development, adding that, “Mr. President should pay more concerted efforts in job creation and youth empowerment to bolster the fight against crime and youths restiveness.

He enjoined Nigerians to support the effort by the Buhari’s administration to tackle corruption, adding that corruption has remained the biggest challenge to the country’s growth.

Nwosu who said he has floated the Rebrand Nigeria Campaign to help mobilize support for the anti-corruption crusade and sensitize Nigerians on the need to partner the Buhari’s administration in fighting corruption, highlighted the need for Nigerians to promote the positive values of the country.

He said, “Nigeria is certainly better than the media has reported us, we should be determined to promote the positive sides of our sear country. We have great talents and have also as a nation achieved enviable records among the comity of nations.

“Our President has received accolades for his unrelenting determination to empower the common Nigerians by ensuring that our commonwealth is used for the development of our nation. we shall propagate this and as well help to reignite the needed passion, pride and patriotism in Nigerians for the good of our dear country”.