Entrepreneurship has been described as a course that should be compulsorily taught in higher institutions of learning to prepare students to be self-employed after graduation.

The Vice Chancellor of Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State, Prof. Tunji Ibiyemi gave the advice on Monday while briefing newsmen on the 8th and 9th convocation of university coming up on Saturday this week.

He explained that all the courses of his institution were enterpreneurship-based because they want all students of the school be self-reliant after graduation.

Disclosing that among the 400 graduating students, 22 of them finished with First Class honour, Prof. Ibiyemi emphasised that Nigeria education curriculum should be redesigned to provide solutions to barrage of challenges facing the nation.

The first set of its postgraduate students, totalling 48 would also be awarded Master of Science in three programmes.

In his comments, the Pro Chancellor of the university, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, revealed that the institution is operating below capacity, saying the authority adhered strictly to Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC), which is responsible for approval of all its current courses.

Among personalities expected at the event are Speaker, House of Representatives, Yahubu Dogara; Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Bishop Matthew Kukah, Olusola Momoh of Channels TV, among others.