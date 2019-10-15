<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A group of entertainers in Bayelsa State has declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Senator Douye Diri, and his running mate, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, in the November 16 election.

The entertainers, comprising comedians, musicians, movie artistes and dancers said in Yenagoa that electing the PDP team was the only option to sustain the developmental strides of Governor Seriake Dickson.

Joseph Okpeke, alias ‘MC Okpeke’, spokesman of the group, noted that Diri and Ewhrudjakpo had track records of administrative and governance experience which the state needed to continue building on Dickson’s foundation.

According to him, the entertainers took the decision to support the duo after a strategic meeting in Yenagoa.

He said the entertainment industry in Bayelsa State had flourished due to the commitment of the Dickson administration to the sub-sector.

Okpeke said the present government had demonstrated its commitment to the entertainment sub-sector with the establishment of the film village to boost tourism and hospitality activities as well as internally generated revenue.

The comedian also stated that over 40 entertainers had been appointed Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants and Special Assistants.