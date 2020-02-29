<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, said on Friday that taking children beggars in the northern part of the country off the streets is good for the society.

The minister also said enrolling the children beggars also known as Almajiris in school would help eradicate the menace in the country.

Pantami, who spoke while presenting a paper at the Pre-Convocation Lecture organised by the Kano State Polytechnic in Kano on Friday, said the action by the state government banning child begging and enrolling the Almajiris in schools in the state was in the right direction.





He said, “There is no doubt that taking those children back to school is the right thing to do and is beneficial to the Almajiris, their parents and the society at large.

“We all have children. My children are with me. I feed them myself. I was raised in my father’s home. I saw how orphans were also fed and being taken care of by our parents.”

“We all know that begging is not a religious activity or obligation. It is just something of a necessity, for somebody to say he doesn’t have anything to feed himself.”

The minister also commended the policy of free and compulsory education of the Kano State Government, saying it was a welcome development.