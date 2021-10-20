EndSARSMemorial: Tension as police, army block protesters in Abuja

Tension is currently brewing at the unity fountain in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja as a combined security operative blocked angry youths protesting to mark one-year remembrance of those killed and brutalised at Lekki tollgate in Lagos and around the country during the #EndSARS protest on October 20, 2020.

The protest tagged #EndSARSMemorial was initially kicked off from the popular civil centre Unity Fountain as protesters carried placards demanding justice and an end to police brutality in the country.

The protest which was led by the human rights activists, Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju, Pelumi Olajengbesi was disrupted shortly after takeoff in front of the Ministry of Justice by combined security operatives including Nigerian Police, Army and Department of State Service (DSS) by the FCT Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations, Ben Igweh.

The protesters insisted on matching to the National Assembly to demand justice for the victims of the Lekki massacre and the need for the Nigerian Government to fully implement the demands made by the Nigerians to end the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The police there asked the protesters to return to the unity fountain and continue with their protest which led to the altercation as protesters stood their ground insisting to proceed.

As of the time of filing this report, the protesters has moved toward British Council roundabouts