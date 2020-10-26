



The Chairman of South-East Governors’ Forum and Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has warned that the EndSARS protest must not be labelled as Igbo affairs.

Umahi’s response came following an alleged threat to attack Ibo people in Lagos over the EndSARS protest and the violence that followed it.

It was gathered that the purported threat which gave the Ibo 48 hours to vacate Lagos has been circulating on social media; although several Yoruba governors and groups have asked the Igbos to ignore the threat.

Umahi also assured all ethnic groups living in South-East, including the Yoruba, to go about their businesses very peacefully.





“I have spoken with leaders from the west, and they have assured me that all our people in the western part of the country are safe and we should disregard the empty threat.

“I want to assure every ethnic group, living in the southeast, including the Yoruba, to go about their businesses very peacefully.

“If there is any threat to any of them, they should immediately let our governors and the security agencies know.

“As Igbos, we believe in one Nigeria. We believe in a country where justice, equity, and fairness will thrive. We believe that together, we are bigger, better, and stronger.”