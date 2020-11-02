



The Coalition of Youths of Taraba on Monday called for the granting of local government autonomy was one of the ways of reducing youth restiveness in the country.

The Spokesman of the group, Malam Adamu Missa, made the call at a meeting with Youths and Stakeholders organised by the Minister of Power, Alhaji Saleh Mamman, following the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari to cabinet ministers to move to their respective states to restore peace after the EndSARS protests.

“If the local government autonomy bill is passed and signed into law,so many of our Youths would be engaged at the grassroots and this it will reduce unemployment among youths across Nigeria, ” Missa said.

He, therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to urgently work toward the passage and the signing into law of the local government autonomy bill in the overall interest of the country.

Addressing the youths, Mamman spoke extensively on the various youth empowerment packages the Buhari administration had initiated which he said, no other government had done so.

These programmes, he said, were deliberately designed to cater for the teeming youths of the country.”Let me emphasise without fear of contradiction that what the current administration has done for the youths of this country no other government has done, and we are still counting.

“Mr President is passionate about anything that is aimed at improving the lives of Nigerians,” the minister said.





On the power sector, the minister said five million Solar home projects would be implemented through the Economic Sustainability Plan targeting mostly the rural population.

“Already, plans are underway to kick start this and it is being designed to ensure that majority of the firms and the installers are Nigerian youths.

“President Buhari is also focusing on lifting 100 million people out of poverty within 10 years,” he said.

He also explained that the president’s directive on mass metering programme for the power sector, which had already started across the country, was another avenue for the youths to benefit.

“From the briefings I have received so far, the youths are taking up opportunities in this aspect as well as in renewable energy.

“This is another way the government will be empowering young Nigerians as the local assembly, installation, and maintenance of these meters are largely handled by our industrious youths.

“The programme has begun with a target for one million meter installations before the end of the year.

“The Central Bank of Nigeria is supporting local firms and Meter Asset Providers on the financing and I urge our youths to take advantage of this,” Mamman said.

He urged the youths to be vigilant and resist any attempt to use them to perpetrate violence, noting that the Federal Government was tailoring more programmes for the youths through the Siemens Presidential Power Initiative and in building capacity on renewable energy.