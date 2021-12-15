EndSARS: Police says victim died in clinic, not in detention

A police witness, CSP Adebayo Jogbo Jogbo, Tuesday told the IIP-SARS that Obinna Jonah died in the Police clinic at Garki Abuja and not in the police detention facility as alleged by the complainant, Okechukwu Jonah.

The witness, who made this testimony before the 11-Member panel chaired by Justice Suleiman Galadima (rtd), said that he was the second in command at the CID unit of anti-one-chance when the incident happened.

According to the police officer, at that time, people of the area were afraid of the activities of the cult group where Obinna belonged and they were accused of robbing people’s shops.

It was at that time, he noted that two informants Francis Okoye and Sweet Onwumeh petitioned the cult group over their excesses and the police had to go to the area to arrest them.

The CSP informed the panel that those who had wanted to come for the suspects changed their minds upon hearing that they were cultists who were robbing and disturbing public peace with arms.

He said that 14 suspects were arrested at different times in respect of the information the police received.

He said that the late Obinna was the armoury bearer and that he confessed to the crime and even led the police to where such arms were kept.

Meanwhile, Counsel to the complainants, E.C. Chukwu amended the petition to reflect three more respondents in the matter. The new respondents are CSP Adebayo, Corporal Abubakar Mohammed and Sgt Gambo Mohammed Gadzama.

It will be recalled that Men of the Jabi Massalaci Police station in Abuja were ordered by the Independent Investigative Panel sitting in Abuja to produce officers of its One Chance Unit over alleged complicity in the extrajudicial killing of Obinna Jonah on the 1st of February 2020.

In his testimony, Okechukwu narrated how members of his family have searched for Obinna at different police stations in Abuja, but were told there is no record of his arrest or detention.

Counsel to the complainant EC Chukwu, therefore, prayed the panel to order the police to produce the officers of operation One Chance Unit, who worked between 25th of January 2020 and February 1st, 2020, the period the victims were arrested.

He had also prayed the panel to expedite action and compel the Police on the whereabouts of his brother, Obinna Jonnah.

It was in compliance with the order that the three additional police officers were added to the charge and one of them testified what he believed happened to the deceased.

The matter was referred to the Commission for continuation.