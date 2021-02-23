



The Independent Investigative Panel sitting in Abuja against police brutality has threatened to arrest a police officer, Danjuma Ochejeh, for refusing to appear before the panel.

Mr. Ochejeh is currently with the police command in Delta.

In October 2020, the panel was established by the NHRC to address issues of human rights violations allegedly committed by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad and other units of the Nigeria Police Force.





Newsmen learnt Mr. Ochejeh was invited to defend himself against allegations of extrajudicial killings and rights violations.

Despite several invitations, since June 17, 2020, Ochejeh did not appear before the panel, Voice of Nigeria reported.

The policeman and colleagues still in service were petitioned for arbitrary arrest and unlawful use of firearms, which led to the death of Aboy Uduaka.

The panel chairman Garba Tetengi noted that there was no evidence before the investigative panel why Ochejeh should not appear before it to explain his side of the story.