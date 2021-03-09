



The Ebonyi Judicial Panel of Inquiry investigating alleged police brutality and other related extra-judicial killings says it has received 62 petitions.

The Chairman of the panel, Alloy Nwankwo, disclosed this on Tuesday.

The eight-member panel was inaugurated by Governor David Umahi on October 20, in line with the federal government’s directive to meet the #EndSARS protesters’ demands.

“In total, we have received 62 petitions as of March 4, in Ebonyi,” he said.

Nwankwo added that of the 62 petitions, the panel had dispensed with 19.





He said, “40 petitions are part-heard while three are yet to be heard, but already slated for hearing.”

The panel’s chairman noted that some petitions were abandoned, and in some cases, witnesses refused to show up.

“There are petitions that have been stroked and abandoned due to lack of testifiers,” he added.

Nwankwo hailed the government’s decision on the panel’s constitution, adding that it has been dispensing justice with fairness to all who suffered one form of harassment or the other in the hands of police operatives, irrespective of age, religion, and ethnicity.