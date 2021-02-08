



Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, of the defunct group, ‘P-square’, has expressed displeasure at the approval for the reopening of Lekki Toll Gate.

Newsmen had reported that the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the alleged killing of #EndSARS protesters by soldiers at the Lekki tollgate on October 20, had directed the return of the toll plaza to its owners, Lekki Concession Company (LCC).





Reacting, Peter Okoye, took to his Twitter handle to kick against the ruling, saying that justice was not served.

His tweet read: “If una like make una go hand over Lekki tollgate to Jesus( If you like handover toll gate to Jesus) No justice, NO LCC.

“End SARS, No more toll gates.

“Make them no think am! We will never forget what happened at that Tollgate on the 20th of October 2020.”