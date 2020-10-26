



Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Monday, announced that his administration has set aside packages totalling the sum of one billion (N1Billion) to cover for compensation for victims of police brutality and injustice and a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) scheme, for youths.

The package includes an initial deposit of N500 million for MSMEs and another N500 million as compensation to victims of police brutality and injustice.

Governor Makinde, who made the disclosure while addressing traditional rulers, local government chairpersons, security operatives and other stakeholders at a meeting on Monday, said that the state government will equally employ 5,000 youths across the Ministries, Departments and Agencies, in order to address the challenge of youth unemployment in the state.

He added that the state will also ensure that the 2021 Budget captures a Direct Labour Agency that will allow youths with prerequisite skills to have access to jobs whenever projects are awarded.

A statement by Mr. Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Makinde, indicated that the governor stated these at the House of Chiefs, Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan, while meeting with the traditional rulers, security chiefs, religious leaders and chairmen of the 68 Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas.

Some of those in attendance include the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso 1; Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, and other traditional rulers across the state; the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Kwara and Delta States, Alhaji Dawud Makanjuola; the State’s Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Joshua Akinyemi; the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Leye Oyebade, and Service Commanders in the State.





He stated that apart from the platforms already put out by the government for victims of police brutality to report their experiences, the state will inaugurate the judicial panel of inquiry within the next one week, adding that his government will continue to live up to its mantra of putting the people first.

Governor Makinde, who expressed sadness at the news of the kidnap of an LCDA chairman, said the government will do everything within its power to get him freed, but that local government chairmen also have work to do within the localities – and quickly too.

The governor further said that the police will have to return to playing its role, noting that traditional rulers and other stakeholders have a role to play in ensuring that the police come back and perform their duties diligently.

He maintained that the state will begin the process of rebuilding police stations that were razed or vandalised, warning residents of the state to, however, be vigilant and watchful about external people coming to attack facilities in the state, as, according to him, killing, arson are not part of Oyo State, a state of Omoluabi.

Similarly, the governor decried the attacks on Lagos, saying they were targeted attacks and not particularly mob action, stating that traditional rulers have a lot of work to do in their localities to ensure that security and peace continue to reign.