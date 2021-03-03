



Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu has said that youths that invaded his palace during #EndSARS protests in October 2020 stole $2m and N17m from his palace.

The monarch said the youths wouldn’t have committed the offence if they knew the implication of what they did.

Akiolu said this during the commissioning of the Glover Hall Memorial in Lagos on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

It would be recalled that Akiolu’s palace at Iga Idunganran on Lagos Island was attacked by youths a day after soldiers shot at #EndSARS protesters at Lekki tollgate on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.

The youths vandalised vehicles and carted away several artefacts including the monarch’s staff of office.

Describing the destruction that followed the shooting of protesters as enormous, Akiolu said he had appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos to recover from the destruction.





He said Lagos suffered from the aftermath of the #EndSARS protest than any other states in the country.

He said, “I will support anything that will move Lagos forward. I have appealed to the Federal Government to assist Lagos with what we have suffered. The incident that happened here from October 20th to 23rd is so saddening.

“The destruction we suffered in Lagos is so enormous than in any other part of the country.

“Many buildings were burnt, including vehicles used to generate income. I can now say publicly that they stole away from my palace $2 million and N17 million.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them.”

During the attack, Akiolu was reported to have been whisked away by some soldiers and didn’t return to his palace until after two months.