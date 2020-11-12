



The Federal Government has said it will replace the Federal Road Safety Corps offices and 28 vehicles destroyed by suspected hoodlums during the #EndSARS protests across the country.

The Secretary to the Federal Government, Mr Boss Mustapha, said the FG would procure new patrol vans and offices for the Corps.

Speaking during the inspection of 16 new patrol vehicles, two ambulances and one tow truck at the FRSC headquarters, Abuja on Thursday, Mustapha expressed regrets over the attack on the FRSC personnel and offices, describing it as unwarranted.

He said, “The road safety (Corps) suffered a lot of destruction which were the fallout of the #EndSARS protests and the eventual hijack of the protest by hoodlums who created the forms of destruction all over the country.

“From the information that I have, FRSC in about eight commands plus the FCT, suffered some measures of destruction.”





The SGF noted that the destruction of the Corps’ assets would affect its operations and promised government’s assistance.

“I have also looked at what you have been able to procure so far. So much have been destroyed and I understand that your operations will be affected.

“I want to assure you that we will look into your plight for the provision of operational vehicles so that you can meet the target that is provided for the UN resolutions on our safety in our cities,” he said.

Mustapha said that the country needed the FRSC men and equipment to be on the ground ahead of the yuletide season.

The Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, said that priorities would be given to commands that suffered losses.

“All we need now is to revive those commands that have been shut down and restore normalcy and help them to be able to resume work,” he noted.