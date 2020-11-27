The Federal Government says it has met the five demands of the End SARS protesters.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, made the claims during a stakeholders’ meeting with members of the Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON) in Abuja.

Mohammed said the End SARS protesters had demanded the immediate release of all arrested protesters, justice for all deceased victims of police brutality and appropriate compensation for their families.

He said the protesters also requested that an independent body oversees the investigation and prosecution of all reports of police misconduct within ten days and the increase of Police salary to adequately compensate for the risks involved in protecting the lives and property of citizens.





The minister noted that the Federal Government was not only responsive to the demands of the End SARS protesters but was also very responsible in its handling of their requests.

He said, “As you can see, ladies and gentlemen we met the five demands.

“Some, like disbandment of SARS, were met immediately while we kick-started the process of meeting others that cannot be done with an immediate pronouncement.

“Despite this, the protest continued, and the demands kept expanding, until the protest was hijacked, leading to unprecedented violence characterized by killings, maiming, arson, looting etc.”

