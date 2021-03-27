



The Lagos State government has again doled out compensations to four more petitioners who successfully proved their allegations of being brutalized by the police.

Mrs. Aminat Openiyi, Felicia Okpara, Tella Adesanya, Blessing Omorogie, were petitioners who got compensated.

Mrs. Openiyi, whose husband, a telecommunication worker was murdered by SARS officers was compensated with N10 million.

Felicia Okpara, however, was arrested and brutalized by officers of the Nigerian police during the nationwide EndSars protest. She was awarded N750,000 in compensation.





Tella Adesanya, a Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Services under the Ministry of Agriculture, was awarded N500,000 after he was arrested illegally for three days and traumatized by police officers.

Blessing Omorogie, the last petitioner who was compensated got N5 million after she was shot by one officer Emmanuel which has caused her serious bodily harm.

Justice Doris Okuwobi, in her ruling, ordered that the Nigerian Police Force apologizes to these victims for abusing their human rights before presenting cheques of varying amounts to them as compensation.

Similarly, two petitioners, the Family of late Eni Idum and Oladoyin Ademola were not compensated by the panel as the panel held that the deceased was not murdered by the police based on evidence tendered.