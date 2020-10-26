



Leaders of Ndigbo in All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos, have condemned the attack on the palace of Oba of Lagos, Rilwanu Akiolu, and the destruction of public, private buildings and monuments in Lagos State, by hoodlums in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests.

The Ndigbo leaders, led by Joe Igbokwe, who made the remark on Monday after a meeting, told newsmen that “the act is unfortunate, condemnable, unwarranted and should never happened again.”

Other Ndigbo leaders at the briefing include Eze Uche Dimgba (Okpenteba), State Coordinator Ndigbo in APC, Lagos; Dr. Ken Mordi, Board of Trustee, BOT, member; High Chief Kelvin Nworah, Coordinator Lagos East Senatorial Ndigbo in APC Lagos, among others.

While dissociating Igbo in Lagos from the statement made by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, Igbokwe said the Igbo are builders and not destroyers.

According to him, “The Igbo have been living peacefully in Lagos. The investments we have here in Lagos is more than what we have in the East.

“My people couldn’t have been part of that massive destruction. It is not in our character.

“No Igbo man will have such courage to commit sacrilege by destroying the Oba of Lagos’ palace. But if there is any Igbo man who took part in the attacks, he or she is on his/her own and should face the dire consequences.





“We are not party to Kanu’s statement. He can’t and does not speak for Igbo. He does not represent Igbo.

“He should retreat now and tender an unreserved apology to Ndigbo for endangering their lives through inflammatory statements capable of inciting violence. He is on his own.

“We, therefore, condemn, unequivocally, the massive destruction of lives and monumental properties under the guise of #EndSARS protests across Lagos in particular, and Nigeria in general.

“What happened in Lagos is very unfortunate. We dissociate ourselves from this criminal act.

“We, hereby, sympathise with the families who lost their loved ones and those who suffered losses and pray it will not happen again.

“As Igbo, we cannot destroy what we have jointly built in Lagos.”

While declaring solidarity with Sanwo-Olu in this trying time, Igbokwe said: “I, therefore, urge Igbo to continue to support the administration of our efficient governor, Sanwo-Olu.

“We should go about our legitimate businesses in atmosphere of peace and remain calm. We shall join hands in rebuilding Lagos in whatever way we can. Lagos will surely bounce back.”