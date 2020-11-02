



African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF), an NGO, in Collaboration with Nigerians in Diaspora Mentoring Corp (NidMeCorp) have began nationwide reconciliatory visits to some states affected by the EndSARS protest.

Founder of the foundation, Mr Noah Dallaji made the disclosure while addressing newsmen on Monday in Abuja,

Dallaji said that the visit was for the sake of nation and collective wellbeing and to avoid further damage to lives and properties.

He said the group visited to Lagos State due to the Lekki Tollgate incidents and met with various groups to find a lasting solution to the issues that were played up as aftermath of the #Endsars protest.

He also said that the group met with stakeholders in the entertainment industry focusing on social media influencers to with various views and opinion on how best to resolve the current situation.

“We also met with faith-based leaders and visited places of interest to the #ENDSARS protest. At Lekki toll gate, we saw first hand the damaged gates and also spoke to few security personnel at the place.

“This is basically a humanitarian endeavour and is in line with our founding vision, which will also help us to meet witnesses and hear from them.

“What they saw, experienced and conversed with available stakeholders, we will share with the relevant authorities.





“We are persuaded to speak now as a public spirited organisation to call for an end to further destructive actions by the youths.

“We urgently want them to embrace peace towards a true healing of the wounds and national reconciliation.

“As NGO, the African Children Talent Discovery Foundation (ACTDF) is very much concerned about the spate and extent of the recent destructions with threats to national peace, cohesion and stability.”

Dallaji stated further that the situation as it was currently transcends to calls for action, implementation, and monitoring of the team to make sure the deliverables and or promises are implemented.

He reiterated that the voices of youths have been heard loud and clear as President Muhammadu Buhari stated in his national address.

He urged that a genuine healing and national reconciliation should take position without further delay.

The Mentoring Commandant of Nigerians in Diaspora Mentoring Corp, Alistair Soyode said: “we joined and contributed to this initiative as partners for development and want to see all stakeholders, law abiding and descent citizens of Nigeria keying into it.

“We only have Nigeria, bless with diverse resources and only us can salvage and make it peaceful for all, habitable and productive.”

Newsmen report that other Civil Society Organisations on the initiative includes International Mentoring Corp and ME Foundation.