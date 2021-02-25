



The Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Inquiry set up to investigate cases of violations of human rights by the police has ordered the prosecution of an erring police officer.

The panel sitting in Ado-Ekiti on Wednesday said the officer, an operative of the disbanded Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS), Akinfolarin Festus, was involved in the killing of an 18-year-old person, Seun Awoyemi, in the state in 2014.

The directive of the panel is coming after the 70-year-old grandmother of the victim, Abigail Awoyemi, filed a petition alleging that SARS operatives came into her residence on March 13, 2014, in Ado-Ekiti, at about 12 noon and killed her grandson.





“Officers of SARS came into my house and dragged my grandson, Seun, upon an allegation by a man that Seun beat his son and while my younger sister was appealing to the police officers, Seun was hit by a bullet on his head and died on the spot”, part of her petition read.

She also said the corpse of the deceased was taken away from the scene of the crime by the SARS operatives, pointing fingers at Festus.

Following the failure of the police counsel to challenge the petitioner’s evidence, Awoyemi’s counsel, Emmanuel Afolayan, asked that his client’s case should be upheld and justice given appropriately.

In its judgement, the panel headed by Cornelius Akintayo, a retired judge, ordered that the officer, Festus, be prosecuted through the office of Ekiti State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

The panel also recommended that the family of the deceased be compensated with N1.5 million.