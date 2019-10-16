<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Minister for Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has charged civil society and Non-Governmental Organisations in the country to encourage youths to see education as key to development and campaign against drug addiction.

He gave the charge when he played host to an NGO, Center for Peace and Environmental Justice (CEPEJ) in his office in Abuja and advised the group to focus on education and advocacy towards eliminating drug addiction and national security.

Aregbesola, who expressed concern at the poor attitude of Nigerians to education, tasked civil society organizations such as CEPEJ to bridge the gap, saying the gesture, would be appreciated.

The former Governor of Osun State commended the NGO for its activities and projects so far and encourage members of the organization to sustain the energy with which it has been driving the mandate of the organization.

He described peace and security as the basic factors for overcoming the challenges inhibiting engagements with government and its agencies, emphasizing that security remains the fulcrum of national sovereignty.

The Minister, therefore, stressed the need for stakeholders to make security a community affair so as to effectively manage the insecurity situation in Nigeria, saying that when community people are involved there challenges of insecurity, kidnapping, insurgency and all forms of crime would be minimized.