



Following the announcement by the Benue State Government that the State will soon commenced the recruitment of over 3000 Teachers, a racketeering employment has hit the Benue State Universal Basic Education, (SUBEB).

Newsmen gathered that a yet to be identified individual has been extorting money from members of the public interested in the Teaching profession to give them employment.

This is even as the Chairman of SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse, warned that whoever is found extorting money from unsuspecting members of the the State in the name of employment as Teachers will be shown his or her way out.

Deputy Chairman, Agatu local Government area Mr. John Ikwunolo who spoke to newsmen on phone said a certain person who told him that he is an aide to Governor Samuel Ortom asked him to get names of 10 persons from his area to be recruited as teachers, informing him they are engaging same number in all the local government areas.

“Unknown to me, some of them paid between 10,000 and 15,000 to the person’s account.

“When I got the information, I stopped others from paying money into the said account and went ahead to travel to SUBEB office in Makurdi to report the matter.

“I urged the Board to investigate the matter critically because I suspect that the man may be working in connivance with a staff of the Board.

The SUBEB Chairman, who informed that the State is yet to commence recruitment urged members of the public to report anyone with information regarding recruitment of Teachers saying the board will make every information concerning the recruitment public when the time comes,





He said though the State government has planned to recruit more teachers in the State, modalities are still underway.

“This person is out to tarnish the image of the Board. We are going to do a thorough investigation and anyone found culpable will be arrested by the Security agents, we will dig into the root of the matter. Somebody who was going about in Gboko doing the same thing was also caught.

“This act is meant to destroy the image of the Governor and I have held meeting with my staff and signed a form of secrecy. If any of them is found wanting, he will be made to face the law. I will still investigate my house and if anyone is found guilty, he/she will be sacked. We must get permission from the Governor before commencing recruitment of Teachers”

Speaking on the issue on behalf of Governor Samuel Ortom, the Chief Press Secretary Terver Akase said his boss is unaware of this dubious act, intimating that the recruitment of teachers is yet to commenced.

“The recruitment is going to be done transparently and no one will be asked to pay any money. The Governor has not mandated or delegated anyone to collect money for any recruitment. If there is anyone involved in such act, a thorough investigation will be made and if found guilty, such a person will be sacked immediately”

.The Governor is not aware of any of his aide involvement in such an act, and if this true such a person has no mandate to do so.

“If there is anyone whose money have been collected on account of a promise to be given a job, such person should go back and demand their money”.