



Former governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, said he was in the Presidential Villa to consult with the president on some issues concerning the All Progressives Congress in Delta state.

“There have been efforts by the APC-led government in engaging the people of the Niger Delta, the leaders, youths and various stakeholders on the necessity for peace in the Niger Delta and that engagement process has really paid off.

“Also in the area of infrastructure, particularly in Delta State, we have the Escravos bar which is an entry to the Warri river that has already been dredged by the APC-led Federal Government.

“We have the Minister of transport who came with a train for the very first time to Aladja. The Itakpe-Aladja railway line is being completed and has been tested.

“The Maritime University has been opened; roads have been constructed, especially by NDDC, so there is appreciable performance by the APC-led Federal Government as far as Delta State is concerned.

“So, I just came to appreciate him in that regard and to let him know as APC members we shall campaign aggressively for APC to win all elections in Delta State,’’ he said.

The former governor said he also appealed to Buhari to intervene in the Osubi Airport issue.

He said that the Airport, which was close to Warri, had been closed for more than one month because of crisis between the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and a private firm.

According to him, there is need to quickly re-open the airport while discussions are going on whatever the issues are.