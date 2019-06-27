<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Elder statesman and chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has broken his silence on the proposed establishment of a vigilance group in the South East by the Fulani cattle breeders’ group, Miyetti Allah.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Iwuayanwu who described such proposal as an insult to Ndigbo, warned that the zone would resist any form of colonisation.

According to Iwuayanwu “this is an insult to Ndigbo; we advise them not to try it; our people have been subjected to all sorts of treatment but we cannot endure colonisation because what they are asking for means taking over our land.

“If they come in, it means that they would be armed with AK 47 rifles. Every town in Igbo land is very hospitable to every tribe; everywhere they go we have never shown anyone any hostility, neither have we suggested that any vigilance group should guard our people,” Iwuayanwu said.