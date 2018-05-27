The Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, has said the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, was making Zaria and the nation very proud through the quality training and retraining of manpower for the transport industry.

The Emir stated this when the newly constituted NITT Governing Council led by the Chairman, Olorogun John Onojeharho, paid him a courtesy call in his Palace.

He stressed that the establishment of NITT reduced the hitherto wasteful overseas’ training whereby employees and stakeholders in the transport industry were traveling abroad for professional training.

Idris also congratulated the Council Chairman and members on their well deserved appointments, adding that the Federal Government made a good selection by appointing highly qualified people to the Council.

The Emir told the Council that:“if there is anything you want us to do to give you further support, do not hesitate to let us know”. He wished the NITT Governing Council a successful tenure of office.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman, NITT Governing Council, Olorogun John Onojeharho, while expressing his gratitude for the Emir’s warm reception noted that the visit was symbolic in that the Emir donated the land on which the Institute was built.

The Chairman stated that they were at the Palace to seek the Emir’s fatherly blessings before commencing their inaugural meeting.

Onojeharho, also thanked the Emir for his contribution to the growth and development of Nigeria, particularly in the transport sector.

He pledged the loyalty of the Council to the authority of the Emir, and prayed for long and fruitful reign of the Emir.

Answering questions from journalists, the NITT Governing Council Chairman, Onojeharho, asserted that the Council wants to leave the institute much better.

The Chairman said that improving NITT is a top priority because that will make it impact positively on the economy of the country.

According to him:“transport is the hub of every economy; without transportation, there is no economy”. Olorogun Onojeharho stated that his Council was willing and ready to give its best in the development of the transport sector of the nation’s economy.

On his part, the Acting Director General/Chief Executive of NITT, Dr. Abimbola O. Odumosu, expressed the Institute’s appreciation to the Emir and his Council for accepting to receive the governing council at such a short notice.

Odumosu, thanked the Emir for his open door policy and continuous support to the Institute, and prayed for God’s guidance, protection and blessings upon him.