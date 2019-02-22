



The Emir of Lapai, Alhaji Umaru Tafida, has cautioned youths in his domain against electoral violence..

The monarch made the call on Friday in Lapai ahead of the rescheduled Feb. 23 and March 9 elections.

He said that it was the youths who naturally had the energy and strength to brew violence in elections and therefore warned them not to nurse such ideas.

“They should be conscious of the fact that election is a formal and organised choice by vote of a person for a political office or other positions and treat it as such” he said.

He appealed to them to behave well and conduct themselves in upright manners.

“I urge them to steer clear from violence of any kind both before, during and after the elections.

“They should not engage in hate speech at all as this has tendency of erupting violence.

“Here in Lapai, We have warned the communities seriously that we will not take it kindly with any body or community that may want to cause violence” he said.

According to him, there are community sanctions that will be imposed on any defaulter, adding that, “they are aware and they know it is sacrosanct.

“They must hearken to it no matter the differences, bearing in mind that every violence has a ripple effect that does not augur well for the society”.

Tafida, however, charged parents and guardians to be on the watch on their children against drug abuse, saying it could take its toll on them to incite violence.

He said that his Emirate had been trying to curb the menace of drug abuse among the youths.

“We have been fighting it, not today but for a long time to limit the accessibility of drugs to the youths,” he said.

He urged his subjects to go out and exercise their franchise for the benefit of the country and democracy.

“They should go out and vote and satisfy their conscience, vote for the candidate of your choice that is capable of delivering the dividends of democracy to the country,” he said.