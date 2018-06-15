The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has warned youths against consumption of illegal drugs.

Sanusi made the call while addressing people of the state shortly after he led the Eid prayer to mark the end of Ramadan at the Kofar Mata Central Eid Ground in Kano on Friday.

He expressed concern over the increasing number of youths and married women involved in drug abuse, saying the menace had risen to an alarming rate.

The Emir commended Federal Government for baning the production and importation of codeine‎ in the country.

Sanusi urged parents to take proper care of their wards and monitor their movements.

He also enjoined Muslims to pray for their children’s success in life.

‎The royal father stressed the need for peaceful co-existence in the country to ensure economic growth and development.

The prayer was attended by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, Sen. Barau Jibrin, Aafin Oluwo of Iwo, King Abdulrasheed Akanbi, members of state and national assembly, security chiefs, among other dignitaries.