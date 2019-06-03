<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has paid N5m to settle fines imposed on some inmates at Kurmawa and Goron Dutse Prisons within Kano metropolis to secure their release.

Speaking during his visit in the spirit of Ramadan, the Emir urged the inmates to consider their stay at the prison as a will of God and period to reflect on their conduct and learn lesson.

He advised them to make good use of the remaining Ramadan period to seek Allah’s forgiveness and intervention.

He also charged them to be of good behaviour to avoid any act that would drag them back to the prison.

Acting comptroller of Kano State Prisons, Aliyu Yahuza, described the Monarch’s visit as a clear indication of his concern to his subjects.

He added the Prisons are highly committed to training and retraining of the inmates in various vocational skills.