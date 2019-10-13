<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A popular Kano chief, Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, Alhaji Auwalu has been sacked by Emir Muhammadu Sanusi 11 and evicted from the palace.

Auwalu was sacked for joining thousands of Kano residents in welcoming Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje back to Kano on Wednesday from his South African trip, in the wake of his victory at the Election Tribunal.

Sanusi’s action shows that the cold war between him and Governor Ganduje is far from being over.

The sacked Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano has been in-charge of the Emir’s Horse at the Palace for over three decades.

Emir Sanusi on Saturday ordered Auwalu to vacate his house within the Palace as punishment for participating in the Welcome Home Rally for Ganduje.

What may have incensed Sanusi, according to reports was the presentation of the portrait of late Emir Ado Bayero, his predecessor to Governor Ganduje, as his motorcade passed by the Palace.

Emir Sanusi who was out of town during Ganduje’s reception was pissed off by Alhaji Auwalu’s action and ordered his immediate sack and eviction from his residence within the Palace which he has occupied for over 30 years.

According to an impeccable Palace source, “you know what is happening between the Emir and Governor Ganduje. In fact, members of the Emirate Council were warned against attending any government function which the Emir did not approve of.

“The Emir was outraged over the action of Maja Siddin Sarkin Kano, which he considered as an act of disloyalty. This man is a very popular man within the Palace. He arranges the Horse for the Emir and he has stayed in the Palace for over 30 years.

“People around here are not happy over his plight. People are angry because they believe he is being treated unjustly. I don’t think it is a sin to join happy residents to celebrate the Tribunal victory and home-coming of Governor Ganduje,” the Palace source said.