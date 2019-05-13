<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Embattled Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sunusi II, arrived at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport on Sunday at about 4.25 pm from Saudi Arabia.

On arrival, he was received by top emirate council members and jubilating Kano residents at the airport.

Shortly after pleasantries at the airport, Sanusi was driven in a convoy to his palace, while Kano residents greeted the monarch, chorusing: ‘’Maimataba’.’

While his convoy meandered through the streets, heading to the palace, many Kano residents greeted the emir.

Among those in his convoy were prominent Kano indigenes and palace guards (Dogarai), who closely guarded the Emir.

As of the time of filing this report, no statement has been issued from the palace, over the creation of four emirate councils and the appointment of emirs.

Recall that the monarch was in Saudi Arabia during the creation of four emirate councils and appointments of the respective emirs for the new emirates.