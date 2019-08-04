<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has received his fourth wife four years after the wedding took place.

HRH Sa’adatu Barkindo Mustapha was brought to the Emir’s palace on Saturday while the traditional Budar Kai ceremony takes place on Sunday.

The Emir’s bride has just graduated from a University in the United Kingdom where she went to study immediately after the marriage.

It could be recalled that emir Sanusi II married the daughter of the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo-Mustafa, in a low-key ceremony held in Yola on September 25, 2015

The 4th Mrs Sanusi II was an 18-yr-old secondary school leaver when the wedding was contracted.

Kano state Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, represented the emir at the event while then Adamawa state Governor, Jibrilla Bindow, played the role of the bride’s guardian, who gave her hand out in marriage.

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II was at that time away in Saudi Arabia, as leader of Nigeria’s delegation to the Hajj.

The Emir has three other wives, which are the first wife Sadiya, daughter of the late emir of Kano, Ado Bayero, Maryam and Rakiya.