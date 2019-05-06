<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, on Sunday presided over the mass wedding of 1,500 couples from the 44 local government areas of the state.

Sponsored by the Kano State Government, the formal consummation of the marriage was held at the Kano City Central Mosque, after screening of the couples by the Kano Hisbah Board.

Sanusi said it had been a remarkable blessing for the widows and their life partners to get married, adding that no woman could ever earn respect and honour without being under the custody of a husband.

According to him, Islam has ordained every Muslim man to get married inasmuch as one is financially capable to shoulder the attendant responsibilities.

“Women on their part have an abiding obligation to be totally loyal and respectful to their spouses, inasmuch as what they have directed them to do is not in breach with the injunctions of Islam.

“As you are getting married today, you are expected to be obedient to your respective husbands, as being recalcitrant would earn you the wrath of God,” he added.