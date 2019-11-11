<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has chided his subjects, saying their negligence has largely been responsible for the abduction of children from the state.

While stating that he, in no way, supports the criminal trend, he noted that such a thing would not have happened if parents had taken more time to mind their vulnerable children.

The Emir had addressed the reported kidnap of Kano children by persons who took them to Anambra State.

Sanusi spoke in Kano at a public awareness campaign organised by the League for Societal Protection Against Drug Abuse on Saturday.

He told his listeners that hope was not lost, saying he has been in contact with the Obi of Onitsha, Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, to ensure the release of the abducted kids and ensure an end to the crime.

Counselling his subjects, Sanusi said, “Before we blame any tribe for abducting our children, we must ask ourselves whether these abductors are going into our houses to kidnap our children.

“If you think it is not our negligence, go to Onitsha and attempt to kidnap their children and see if they are that careless.

“We must change our ways of thinking and stop blaming others for the social problems of our society.”

Continuing, the Emir said, “I am not saying the kidnappers are not guilty of their offences, before I would be misunderstood and misquoted; but what I am saying is that parents must be alive to their responsibility of children upbringing.”

Meanwhile, Sanusi has warned that until women are allowed to assume positions of authority, the society cannot guarantee solutions to the type of problems that lead to child abductions and other societal ills.

“Without women in positions of authority, there can be no proper solutions to our problems,’’ Sanusi warned.