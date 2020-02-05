<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Emir of Kano, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi II, is facing a fresh probe by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission.

This time, it is not about alleged misspent money, but over alleged sale of landed properties belonging to the Kano Emirate Council.

Reports said the probe was triggered by a joint venture agreement between the emirate council and a private firm, Capital Properties Nigeria Limited (CPNL), for the development of one of the landed properties known as (Gandun Sarki) at Hotoro, in Nassarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The deal with CPNL was reached through a six-member committee set up by the emirate under the chairmanship of Jarman Kano, Professor Isa Hashim to coordinate the transaction.

Two members of the committee have been arrested for “allegedly collecting N20m kickbacks and allegedly fronting for the emir”.

They would be charged to court for extortion and collecting gratification, a spokesman of the commission said.

Apart from the Hotoro property, the emirate was also alleged to have sold other properties located at Bubbugaje in Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state. It was alleged that the Gandun Sarki in Bubbugaje was sold to CPNL at the cost of N70m.

It was further alleged that 406 plots were carved out and sold at the rate of N1.1m and N360,000 per plot depending on its size.

The commission’s Director, Special Assignment/Communication Adviser, Malam Usman Bello, said the anti-corruption agency has launched investigation into the alleged ‘missing’ properties.

Bello said that anyone implicated, no matter how highly placed, in the alleged illegal sale of the public properties, would be charged to court for alleged diversion and conversion of public properties under Section 26 of the commission’s law.

He explained that the commission had invited members of the committee that included Makaman Kano, Ibrahim Sarki Makama, Alhaji Ali Ben Musa, Alhaji Ahmed Abbas Satatima, Alhaji Mustapha Yahaya (Dan Isan Lapai) and Sarkin Shanun Kano, Alhaji Shehu Muhammad.

“The Treasurer, Alhaji Ahmed Abbas Satatima, has been arrested by the commission, while waiting for the responses of other members of the committee who are also expected to appear before the commission,” he said.