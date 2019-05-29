<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Emir Of Kano Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II was conspicuously absent at the inauguration of the state governor Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for the second term in office.

The inauguration which is taking place presently at the Sani Abacha Stadium observed that two out of the five emirates are already taking their seats, they include emir of Bichi and Rano while that of Kano, Gaya and Karaye are empty.

An unconfirmed report has it that the absence of the Emir of Kano is based on security reasons, while that of Gaya and Karaye were said to be on their way to the venue of the event.

However, this reporter observed that dignitaries present at the occasion include: Diplomatic corp, technocrats, businessmen, top security brass and other stakeholders.

The Sani Abacha Stadium venue of the event is jampacked with supporters and APC stalwarts, while security was watertight. While compiling this report the Governor and his deputy were already at the stadium as the occasion commences without the presence of the Emir of Kano.

If you could recall, there was a rift between the state governor and the emir, which culminated into creating four other emirates within the state.

The Chief Justice of the state justice Sagir Umar is expected to swear in Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his Deputy Dr Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, as at the time of filing in this report