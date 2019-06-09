<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Kano Municipal, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has responded to the query issued him by the Kano State government over alleged mismanagement of the Emirates funds.

In a one-page reply through Acting Secretary to the Kano Emirate Council, Abba Yusuf, 48 hours after the query was issued, the Emir denied allegation by the Kano State Government that he mismanaged N3.4billion public funds.

In the response signed by Abba Yusuf, Acting Secretary of the emirate council, the Emir said he was not the accounting officer of the council revealing that the is played by the Secretary of the Emirate Council.

“I am directed to refer to your letter No.SSG/OFF/03/V.1.dated June 6,2019 to which was attached a copy of the report of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission containing some allegations of financial misappropriation of the sum of N3.4 Billion by the Kano Emirate Council,” the letter read.

“You may wish to note that at the time His Highness was appointed Sarkin Kano, the exact amount in the accounts of the Kano Emirate Council was N1,893,378,927.38. It is also important to note that His Highness, Sarkin Kano, is not the Accounting Officer of the Kano Emirate Council, but the Secretary of the Council.

“We thank you for giving us the opportunity to respond to the various allegations contained in the report and accordingly give our responses as per attached.”

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission had claimed that its investigation showed that N3.4bn was misappropriated by the Kano Emirate between 2014 and 2017 under Sanusi following a petition of financial misappropriation levelled against the Emirate Council under the present Emir.