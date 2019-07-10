<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Emir of Shonga in Kwara, Haliru Yahaya, says 70 per cent of health challenges in the state can be handled at Primary Health Care (PHC) centres if they are adequately funded.

The Emir spoke at the ongoing First Round of 2019 Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week at Basic Health Centre, Tanke, in Ilorin South Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He said funding of PHCs and payment of salaries to workers were challenges faced in the state.

He said “the state of PHCs is depressing and disease outbreaks keep occuring.”

Mr Yahaya noted that to assist the efforts of government at all levels, a 19-member Northern Traditional Council came together to sensitise their subjects on the need for immunisation.

The Emir recalled that Kwara used to be the best in terms of PHCs operations, “but inadequate funding and non-payment of salaries are now bane of the sector.”

He reiterated the resolve of traditional leaders in the state to continue to sensitise people on the need to take care of their health.

The Emir appealed to Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazak to revive the PHC sector for improved healthcare delivery in the state.

According to the monarch, sustained sensitisation may lead to significant decline in incidences of preventable illnesses, disease outbreaks and deaths among mothers and children.